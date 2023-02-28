Every room has its own bathroom and a little kitchen area. Downstairs there's a common room with a TV, a pool table and a baby grand piano. And every resident is a previously homeless veteran.

This once crumbling building on a vast Department of Veterans Affairs campus in a lovely, leafy suburb of Los Angeles is now a home for veterans who did not have one, in a city that has more homeless veterans than any other in the country.

