New ICBM could make it easier for North Korea to launch nuclear strike, analysts say

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen here.

 KCNA/FILE

North Korea says the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) it tested Thursday was solid-fueled, a development that analysts say could allow it to launch long-range nuclear strikes more quickly and easily as it ramps up its missile program.

The new missile, called the Hwasong-18, was launched just after 7 a.m. Thursday, triggering a brief evacuation order on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido before it fell into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula.

