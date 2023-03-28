The New Jersey Attorney General's Office announced it has assumed control of the Paterson Police Department until new leadership can be installed, saying there is a "crisis of confidence" in the city's law enforcement.

"People throughout Paterson deserve a public safety system that protects and serves all members of its community, just as the members of the Paterson Police Department deserve adequate resources, support, and innovation from their leadership," Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a release Monday.

