An imam is in stable condition after being stabbed during a Sunday morning prayer service at a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey, according to local officials.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said he visited Imam Sayed Elnakib in the hospital soon after the incident. He said Elnakib was stabbed around 5.30 a.m. Sunday during prayers at the Omar Mosque in South Paterson. The mayor said the imam is in stable condition at St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

CNN's Joe Sutton contributed reporting.

