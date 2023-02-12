The superintendent of the New Jersey school district where a 14-year-old student took her own life days after a TikTok video showed she was attacked by four other teenagers has resigned, the district announced.

Four students at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, located in Ocean County, New Jersey, have been charged in connection with the attack, according to prosecutors. The incident has sparked outrage among students and parents who say it reflects a culture of bullying in the district.

