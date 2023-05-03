cobb.jpg

Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb will become the permanent Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice after the Board of Juvenile Justice voted to confirm her appointment. Reynolds-Cobb had been serving as interim commissioner since December.

"Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb has demonstrated excellent leadership and proactively worked to keep the Department of Juvenile Justice operating efficiently since taking over as interim commissioner," Kemp said in a news release. "I have the utmost confidence she will build on the work of the past few months in the days ahead to ensure DJJ helps youth involved in the justice process grow into productive citizens."

