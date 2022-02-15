ATLANTA -- Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp announced that Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order expanding the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education (GRACE) Commission from 22 to 23 members. Since its inception in 2019, the commission, comprising public officials, law enforcement, for-profit and non-profit organizations, healthcare officials, and subject matter experts, has been dedicated to educating the public and advocating for innovative methods to end human trafficking in Georgia.
"For almost three years, the GRACE Commission has been at the forefront of the fight to raise awareness on the issue of human trafficking and create lasting change," the first lady said. "I am excited to continue that work with this group of accomplished experts who each possess the means and will to make Georgia a safe haven for survivors and a hostile environment for traffickers and buyers."
The new seat on the GRACE Commission will be filled by Dr. Virginia Jordan Greenbaum, a physician who specializes in child abuse and, until her recent retirement, worked with victims of suspected physical and sexual abuse, neglect and sex trafficking at the Stephanie Blank Center for Safe and Healthy Children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The first lady also announced the following membership changes for the commission:
-- Amy Boney, CEO of Children's Advocacy Centers of Georgia, will join the commission, providing oversight and direction to the planning, development, and management of the daily operation of the state chapter and oversees all CACGA services and activities.
-- Susan Norris, founder and executive director of Rescuing Hope, will join the commission. Norris has been involved in the fight against sex trafficking in America since 2010. She has a passion for raising awareness about the issue of sex trafficking as well as encouraging and empowering survivors to live an abundant life.
-- Mike Looney, superintendent of the Fulton County School District, will join the commission. He joined the district in 2019 and has helped guide it through the COVID-19 pandemic while emphasizing early childhood reading skills, real-life career experience, STEM innovations, and reducing dropouts.
-- Commissioner Candice Broce, director of the Department of Human Services Division of Family and Children Services, supports the efforts and services of more than 7,000 DFCS employees dedicated to the safety, self-sufficiency, and well-being of Georgia’s most vulnerable families and children.
-- Kurt R. Erskine, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, oversees the investigation and litigation of all criminal and civil cases brought in the district on behalf of the United States.
Individuals whose service on the GRACE Commission has now concluded include Aleks Jagiella-Litts, Camila Zolfaghari, Meria Carstarphen, Tom Rawlings and B.J. Pak.
