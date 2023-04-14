New Mexico police release body camera footage showing officers shooting, killing man after responding to the wrong address

The Farmington Police Department in New Mexico released body camera footage showing officers opening fire on a man after police mistakenly approached the wrong house for a domestic violence call.

 Courtesy KOAT

Three New Mexico officers opened fire on a man after mistakenly responding to the wrong address earlier this month -- an incident that left the man dead, police said Friday as they released body camera footage from the shooting.

The Farmington Police Department released videos from body cameras worn by the officers who were involved in the April 5 incident, showing officers arriving at the home and announcing themselves before gunfire erupts.

CNN's Rebekah Riess, Aya Elamroussi and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

