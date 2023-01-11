Police in New Mexico who were responding to a report of gunfire needed an assist from wildlife officials Tuesday when, while looking for a possible wounded victim, they discovered a months-old Bengal tiger cub.

Albuquerque Police officers found the tiger, which weighs about 20 pounds, in a small dog crate while searching a mobile home they were led to by a trail of blood, according to a news release from police.

CNN's Andi Babineau and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

