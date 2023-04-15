The universe is filled with so many wonders that it's easy to lose sight of the celestial treasures in our own cosmic backyard.

The James Webb Space Telescope recently shared a stunning new image of Cassiopeia A, the colorful glowing remains of an exploded star that first appeared in our skies 340 years ago.

Recommended for you

Like what you've read? Oh, but there's more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writers Ashley Strickland and Katie Hunt. They find wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News