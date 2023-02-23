adventure club.jpg

A new club for students at the University of Georgia aims to celebrate the connections between black students and the outdoors. Courtney Scott, left, and Alexis Martin are UGA graduate students and founders of Get Outdoors.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- Through on-campus discussions and off-campus field trips to state parks, Get Outdoors offers experiences couched in a context that can help students gain a deeper understanding of nature, sustainability, outdoor activities and the history of the land. The goal, said organizers and graduate students Courtney Scott and Alexis Martin, is to bring healing to students through outdoor engagement while bridging the gap between black students and environmentalism.

“All students across campus are welcome, and we especially want those who have never gone hiking or camping to have these experiences” Scott, a doctoral student in the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said.

Tags