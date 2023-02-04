colquitt regional.png

Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Vereen Rehabilitation Center now offer LSVT Big and LSVT Loud — innovative treatments designed for patients with Parkinson’s disease and similar conditions. Certified LSVT Big physical therapist Stella Wingate, left, conducts an LSVT Big exercise session.

 Special Photo: Colquitt Regional

MOULTRIE — Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Vereen Rehabilitation Center now offer LSVT Big and LSVT Loud — an innovative treatment designed for patients with Parkinson’s disease and similar conditions.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. Symptoms include tremors or rhythmic shaking, slowed movement, rigid muscles, impaired posture or balance, loss of automatic movements, speech changes and writing changes.

