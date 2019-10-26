ALBANY — The Lee County Chamber of Commerce is the latest chamber organization in southwest Georgia to partner with Phoebe Putney Health System to offer onsite occupational employee health and wellness services to its members at discounted prices.
Phoebe Corporate Health is now working with seven area chambers and continues outreach efforts to extend the program to more counties in the region.
“This is an outstanding, automatic benefit for all members of our partner chambers," Will Peterson, Phoebe's vice president of operations, said. "The services we provide help employers meet their compliance needs, increase efficiency and improve the overall well-being of their work forces, and they can take advantage of discounted and bundled pricing that makes these services very affordable.”
Phoebe Corporate Health partners with other chambers including:
— Albany Area Chamber of Commerce;
— Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce;
— Camilla Chamber of Commerce;
— Sumter County Chamber of Commerce;
— Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce;
— Terrell County Chamber of Commerce.
Members of those chambers have access to services provided at the member businesses by Phoebe Corporate Health.
“The partnership is a great recruiting tool for those chambers. It’s a tangible example of the benefits that come with being a chamber member,” Peterson said.
Occupational services available through the program include physical exams, drug screens and random drug screening programs. Wellness services include vaccinations, biometric screenings, work site injury prevention programs and wellness coaching.
Other services include CPR and first aid training, wellness education, emotional counseling and financial wellness classes.
“We provide a service model that not only offers traditional occupational health services, but additional health and wellness services that can be tailored to meet an individual business’ needs," Peterson said. "We make it easy for businesses to take advantage of the program, and we deliver services in a manner that minimizes disruptions to their operations and positively impacts their operational costs.”
Businesses that are members of partner chambers can reach out directly to Phoebe Corporate Health to set up a meeting to discuss their occupational health needs. Chambers of commerce interested in joining the program can also contact Phoebe Corporate Health at (229) 312-9233 or pchregister@phoebehealth.com.