BUENA VISTA — The anticipated Phoebe Primary Care of Buena Vista clinic that is expected to offer expanded opportunities for care is set to open to the public.
Ground was broken on the facility, located at 1009 Georgia Highway 41 North, last year by Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and Phoebe Physicians Group. The clinic, which opens Monday, is expected to offer new physicians and a wider range of services.
The goal, officials with Phoebe said, is to offer patients "even more expert care closer to home."
"If you have been to the clinic in Camilla, it is similar to that," Phoebe Putney Health System COO Joe Austin said to the board of directors of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital at that group's most recent monthly meeting.
There are health care providers devoted to primary care, cardiology and orthopoedics expected to see patients at the practice. Dr. Daniel Singleton and family nurse practitioner Sarah Cross are offering primary care; Dr. Ngoc Nguyen and nurse practitioner Lori Perry are to provide cardiology care, and Dr. Ryan Breland will see orthopoedic patients.
Due to increased volume and the demand for access to specialty physicians in Marion County, Phoebe was outgrowing its location at 131 E. Sixth St. that opened in September 2017. Phoebe Sumter announced the purchase of 25 acres from the Murray family to house the future home of the expanded clinic.
The clinic was then staffed by Singleton and Cross. Phoebe Primary Care of Buena Vista continued to provide care in the original location until the opening of the new clinic.
A ribbon-cutting for the new location is planned for 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.