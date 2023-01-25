New questions arise around George Santos' campaign loans

Rep. George Santos leaves the US Capitol on January 12, 2023, in Washington, DC. The campaign of Santos has filed updated reports with federal regulators that appear to raise fresh questions about the source of the substantial personal loans he said he made to his campaign.

The campaign of embattled Rep. George Santos on Tuesday filed updated reports with federal regulators that appear to raise fresh questions about the source of the substantial personal loans he said he made to his campaign.

The New York Republican, the subject of multiple inquiries into his finances and fabrications about his biography and resume, previously claimed he lent his campaign more than $700,000.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this story.

