TIFTON — Classes for the 2021 spring semester at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will begin on Jan. 19, and perhaps for the first time ever, there will be no spring break for students.
ABAC President David Bridges said the continued uncertainty about the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic precipitated the change.
“Our No. 1 goal is to provide a great education for our students in a safe environment,” Bridges said. “We condensed the fall semester so that we will finish all classes and final exams before Thanksgiving. Now we have a comparable schedule for the spring term.”
The ABAC spring semester was originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 11 with a week allotted for the annual spring break. The new calendar shows no campus holidays from the time classes begin on Jan. 19 until classes end on May 3. Final exams are scheduled for May 5-7 and May 10.
Classes for the ABAC fall semester end on Nov. 19. Finals are scheduled to end on Nov. 24.
