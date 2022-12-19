harper 1.jpg

OCILLA — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper announced his transition committee that will serve as senior leadership advising his transition into office in January. The committee comprises trusted advisors who will continue to help assist with crafting legislative goals, hiring staff, building out policy agendas and more for the Harper administration.

Following the announcement, Harper issued the following statement:

