OCILLA — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper announced his transition committee that will serve as senior leadership advising his transition into office in January. The committee comprises trusted advisors who will continue to help assist with crafting legislative goals, hiring staff, building out policy agendas and more for the Harper administration.
Following the announcement, Harper issued the following statement:
“We promised the voters of this state that we would get to work on Day 1 to fight for our farmers, producers and consumers, advance our state’s No. 1 industry, and deliver the most efficient and effective Department of Agriculture in state history — and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” Harper said in a news release. “I am tremendously grateful for this team of advisors who have stepped up to help guide our transition and ensure our administration gets off to a strong start.
“Over the coming weeks, this team will help put our plan to lower costs for families, invest in the next generation of agriculture, enhance the lives of our consumers and build on the success of our state’s No. 1 industry into action — and I look forward to working with them to accomplish that and more over the years to come.”
The Tyler Harper Transition Leadership Committee includes Committee Co-Chairs Jay Roberts and Sydne Smith; and team members Jessica Perdue, Jenna Saxon, Billy Kirkland, Stephen Lawson, Denise Deal, Chris Riley, Chip Starnes and Dominic LaRiccia.
