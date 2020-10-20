OMAHA – Any day spent fishing is a good day. A day you catch a new state record fish is a great day.
Tim Trone of Havana, Fla., is the new state record holder for the blue catfish. His catch weighed 110 pounds and 6 ounces, beating the previous record by more than 17 pounds, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
The angler hooked this new state record blue catfish while fishing in a tournament Saturday, using cut bream as bait. The fish measured out at 58 inches long and had a 42-inch girth.
“Georgia has such great fishing opportunities, and we love to hear about this kind of exciting news,” Thom Litts, chief of fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “This is our first state record since last April, and I hope it encourages all anglers to get outdoors and go fish Georgia!”
Blue catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) are one of several types of catfish found in Georgia. The list also includes channel catfish, flathead catfish, white and brown catfish, flat, snail, spotted and yellow bullheads. Blue catfish are a silvery blue color and have a “humped” back, forked tail and small eyes. As with other catfish species, they also can be identified by their lack of scales and the “cat-like” barbels on their mouths that look like cat whiskers. While they can reach weights of more than 100 pounds. One-20 pounds is typical for Georgia. They like fast water in large rivers, reservoirs and tributaries.
Fishing licenses purchased in the state allow the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more. Anglers can purchase a Georgia license at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
For fishing tips, be sure to check out the weekly Fishing Blog post at https://georgiawildlife.blog/category/fishing/.
Information about state-record fish, including an application and rules, can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules or in the current Sport Fishing Regulations Guidebook.
