A new strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza -- commonly called bird flu -- has killed around 1,600 snow geese in two separate areas of Colorado since November, according to state wildlife officials.

Unlike prior strains of the disease in North America, this strain is "causing widespread mortality in some species of wild birds, particularly in snow geese, raptors, and vultures," Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Bill Vogrin said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

