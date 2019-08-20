New third-year University of Georgia pharmacy students arrive in Albany

ALBANY — The University of Georgia College of Pharmacy’s Southwest Georgia Clinical Campus welcomed 14 third-year pharmacy students to Albany last week.
The students have spent their first two years of pharmacy school at the UGA campus in Athens in classroom and skills laboratory settings. Now the group is expected to receive more experiential and didactic training at the Albany campus.
The Southwest Georgia Clinical Campus is one of four extended locations across the state that trains third- and fourth-year UGA pharmacy students. Other campuses are located in Savannah, Augusta and the College of Pharmacy's main location in Athens. Located at 1000 N. Jefferson St., the campus provides offices and classroom space to support the Doctor of Pharmacy and the graduate certificate residency programs.
While pharmacy clinical training for fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students has been ongoing in the region for some time, the campus began accepting third-year students in August 2012. Classroom and experiential training opportunities, along with residency experiences, are provided by the campus’ four clinical faculty members as well as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital pharmacists.
Additionally, there are approximately 60 other pharmacist preceptors who offer pharmacy students a variety of experiences at hospitals, long-term-care facilities, infusion pharmacies, community pharmacies, specialty pharmacies and ambulatory care clinics across southwest Georgia.
For further information on the campus, contact Dr. Melody Sheffield, interim assistant dean for professional affairs, at rx@uga.edu or (229) 312-0110.