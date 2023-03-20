lawmakers.jpg

Some of Georgia's increasingly diverse legislators include, from top left, Rep. Ruwa Romman, Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, Rep. Long Tran, Sen. Jason Esteves, Rep. Esther Panitch, Rep. Tyler Paul Smith and Rep. Pedro Marin.

 Ross Williams/Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- In the last decade, Georgia’s population has grown more diverse, especially as the state welcomes an increasing number of immigrants and refugees. As a result, much of the work taking place at the Capitol is beginning to reflect the state’s changing demographics – and accents.

At least 83 non-white members participated in the 2023 legislative session, a quickly evolving change from the General Assembly’s long history as a power center run by white men.

