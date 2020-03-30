ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) launched a new website Monday to inform Georgians about ways to connect to high-speed internet throughout the state.
“The fight against COVID-19 is impacting Georgians' ability to access health care, receive educational instruction, and serve customers in traditional ways,” Kemp said in a news release. “High-speed internet is important for Georgians to continue receiving care, learning and teleworking while they follow guidelines for social distancing. We’re grateful so many internet and mobile phone providers have stepped up to meet Georgians’ connectivity needs in this critical time.”
To support social distancing requirements, broadband providers are offering various options for Georgians to connect to the internet. By visiting broadband.georgia.gov, Georgians can find locations to which they can drive for accessing WiFi around the state, made available from telecommunications cooperatives and government agencies. While many public libraries are currently closed, some are still offering limited services such as WiFi outside their buildings.
“Georgia’s public libraries have long been a center of learning,” Julie Walker, Georgia’s state librarian, said. “The vast majority of public libraries across the state have WiFi that is free and openly available from the parking lot, often 24 hours each day.”
When visiting these public WiFi locations, people should stay in their vehicle or otherwise follow Kemp’s order to keep a distance of at least 6 feet away from others. It is vital that all Georgians continue to follow social distancing practices to stay safe and healthy. Citizens should be mindful of local governments' directives, which may restrict non-essential travel and social gatherings.
“Most internet service providers and mobile phone carriers are generously making it easy and free for Georgians to connect to the internet,” DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn said. “The state is working to assist Georgians in finding these important options.”
On the new DCA website, Georgians can also link to easy-to-use search tools to sign up for low-cost internet service at home. Offers include time-limited free internet services and waiving of disconnect and late fees. Eligibility factors may apply and vary according to internet service providers’ policies.
“Broadband is an essential part of our everyday lives and is an especially vital lifeline to remain healthy and continue working and learning at home,” Georgia Broadband Deployment Executive Director Deana Perry said. “During this unprecedented time, the state has identified existing resources and continues to work on longer-range solutions to get more Georgians connected to high-speed internet.”
Many of Georgia’s schools are offering free WiFi connectivity to their students in their school’s parking lots. To find out which schools are offering parking lot WiFi, Georgia families are encouraged to contact their local school system.
Internet access is also critical to enable much-needed expansion of telehealth services.
“By informing patients of how to more easily and affordably connect to the internet, health care professionals will be able to provide basic medical care to them from remote locations and also offer critical specialty services,” said Suleima Salgado, Director of Telehealth, Telemedicine and Rural Health Initiatives for the Georgia Department of Public Health.
This information reflects what the Department of Community Affairs has collected as of March 28, 2020, and Georgians are encouraged to check back on the website regularly, as more WiFi options will be posted as the department continues its research.
