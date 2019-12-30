ALBANY — For some area residents, New Year’s resolutions can be a source of frustration at the chance of failure, but others take the annual tradition as an opportunity for rejuvenation.
Among the latter is Ladesha Rollins, who said she is hoping for a great 2020.
The Albany native recently returned to the city after more than 12 years in New York and now has plans to open a bodega on Sylvester Highway.
“I’ve already found my perfect location” near the new Georgia-Pacific plant, she said. “I already have an alcohol license. I’m opening up a store — in New York they call them a bodega — where I”m serving hot and cold food. It’s called Lily & Liz, after my grandmothers.
“I also want to spend time with my kids more. I have a grandbaby. And, hopefully, I will get married.”
For Anthony Carter, a better 2020 would see more activities offered to the city’s young people. A city-operated gym near his residence recently closed. He said he would like the city to repair neglected facilities such as basketball courts and re-open closed facilities.
“I used to take my kids over to Carver Gym,” he said. “They just completely closed that one. They’re forcing us to go to the YMCA, way out of our neighborhood.”
That option costs money and requires transportation, something that is not available to everyone, Carter said, also noting that lack of something to do drives children into the wrong activities.
“If kids have nothing to do, they just hang,” he said. “They will turn to gangs, go out in the streets (and) do bad things. They’re going to join gangs. If they’re friends are doing drugs, what are they going to do? Start using drugs”
Carter said he also would like to see governments and individuals offer more opportunities for children, including entertainment and mentoring.
For Steve Boggs, the holidays became a sad time when his service dog was struck and killed by a truck on Christmas Eve.
“I want to spend as much time with my kid as possible,” he said. “I love my kid and want to spend as much time with him as possible.”
Albany Police Department Officer Christopher Oakes said he wants to make a full recovery from a concussion.
“I probably want to get back in better shape,” he said. “I want to be better, together with my family.
For Chauncey Peters, the improvement he hopes to make is to quit smoking. The move would help his health and wallet, as he has others ask him for smokes.
“That’s why I want to stop, because i can’t be supporting someone else’s habit,” he said.
Oakfield resident Barbara Owens said she is stumped so far.
“I haven’t made any resolutions yet,” she said. “I really haven’t thought about it, but I’ll get there.”