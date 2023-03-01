New York agrees to pay millions to demonstrators in proposed settlement over 2020 George Floyd protests

New York City has agreed to pay millions to demonstrators who were involved in the George Floyd protest in the Bronx on June 4, 2020 (pictured here).

 David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/FILE

New York has agreed to pay at least $21,500 to each of the hundreds of demonstrators at a 2020 George Floyd protest in the Bronx who were "arrested, detained, and/or subjected to force by police officers," according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court.

The settlement, if approved, could result in the city paying out millions to approximately 320 people who were involved in demonstrations on June 4 in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, according to an unopposed motion in the class action lawsuit filed Tuesday.

