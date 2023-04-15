The New York attorney general has opened an investigation into the death of a 78-year-old man who was shot by police this week after officers responded to 911 calls for a burglary at his apartment, the office said Saturday.

Officers with the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary shortly after 1:00 p.m. Thursday, a NYPD spokesperson told CNN. The caller said his elderly uncle was inside and someone was attempting to break into the apartment, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said at a news conference.

