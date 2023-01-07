Authorities in New York seized record-breaking amounts of fentanyl powder and fake prescription pills laced with the potent opioid in 2022, according to two drug enforcement agencies.

The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) New York Division seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl across the state last year, marking a 152% increase from 2021, the agency said in a joint release with New York City's Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

