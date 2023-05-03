New York becomes the first state to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings

New York's new law will effectively ban natural gas stoves in most new homes and buildings by as early as 2026.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

New York is the first state in the country to ban natural gas and other fossil fuels in most new buildings -- a major win for climate advocates, but a move that could spark pushback from fossil fuel interests.

Facing mounting pressure from environmental advocates and climate-minded voters, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic lawmakers, who control the New York Senate and Assembly, approved the new $229 billion state budget containing the provision late Tuesday night.

