New York has agreed to pay $26 million to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men whose convictions in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X were thrown out last November, city officials said.

Both Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam were exonerated last year after a judge found "serious miscarriages of justice" in their cases.

Recommended for you

CNN's Laura Ly and Amy Roberts contributed to this report.

Tags

More News