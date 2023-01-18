New York City starts offering free abortion pills at sexual health clinics

Participants get free Abortion Pills during the Planned Parenthood's "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally and march across the Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Square in Lower Manhattan in May of 2022.

 Ron Adar/SOPA Images/AP

New York City on Wednesday began providing free abortion pills at a city-run sexual health clinic in the Bronx.

The city already offers medication abortions at its 11 public hospitals, but the new program will eventually expand access to four public health clinics and provide an avenue to the procedure at no cost to patients.

