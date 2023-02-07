New York City to end vaccine mandate for city workers this week

New York City this week will end a controversial Covid-19 vaccine mandate for city employees.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York City this week will end a controversial Covid-19 vaccine mandate for city employees, ending a policy that has at times pitted the city's leadership against its municipal workforce.

The mandate, which has prompted numerous lawsuits, is set to end on Friday after the city's Board of Health adopts amendments to the city's vaccination policy, City Hall said in a news release.

