New York Knicks great Willis Reed dies at 80

New York Knicks hero Willis Reed, seen here in New York in 1973, has died, the National Basketball Retired Players Association said on March 21. He was 80 years old.

New York Knicks hero Willis Reed has died, the National Basketball Retired Players Association said Tuesday. He was 80 years old.

Reed led the Knicks to two championship titles in the 1970s, which included one of the most iconic moments in basketball history.

