A New York man has been arrested and charged with felony assault and aggravated harassment after allegedly attacking a woman and then making an anti-Asian remark toward her on New Year's Eve, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.

Christopher McCormack, 55, allegedly pushed a 56-year-old woman to the ground on New Year's Eve in Manhattan, then made an anti-Asian statement before fleeing the scene, according to the District Attorney's Office.

CNN's Tina Burnside, Christine Sever and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

