A man convicted for ordering a murder-for-hire hit on his brother and father in the Bronx, New York was sentenced to life in prison Friday, federal prosecutors said.

Anthony Zottola Sr., 45, and co-conspirator Himen Ross, 37, were each sentenced to mandatory life sentences plus 112 years in federal prison after a jury found them guilty in 2022 of hiring gang members to murder Zottola's 71-year-old father, Sylvester, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Sylvester Zottola was fatally shot in October 2018 as he waited for a cup of coffee at a McDonald's drive-thru, authorities said.

