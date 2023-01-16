A man who saved more than 20 people during the deadly snowstorm that shrouded Erie County, New York, in December has been thanked for his actions with tickets to the Super Bowl gifted to him in part by the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

When Jay Withey, a mechanic in the town of Cheektowaga, found himself among the scores of people trapped in their cars during the storm, he broke into a school building and gathered nearly two dozen people there to shelter from the harsh conditions that would eventually leave nearly 40 people dead.

CNN's Sharif Paget contributed to this report.

