(CNN) — A New York state supreme court judge has granted a temporary restraining order blocking New York Mayor Eric Adams from sending asylum seekers to nearby Orange County in his bid to ease the influx of migrants arriving in his city.

The order, requested last week by Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, allows for the 186 asylum seekers already at the Crossroads Hotel and Ramada by Wyndham in the Town of Newburgh to stay in the county, according to the filing.

CNN’s Gloria Pazmino, Nicki Brown and Polo Sandoval contributed to this report.

