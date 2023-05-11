New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a gun component maker for allegedly aiding in the illegal possession of assault weapons in the state -- including the weapon used in the Buffalo grocery store shooting last year -- by marketing an ammunition lock that can be easily removed.

State law bans the possession of assault weapons and magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Mean LLC, a Georgia-based company also known as Mean Arms, produces and sells a magazine lock known as MA Lock.

