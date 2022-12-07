New Zealand court takes guardianship of baby after parents refuse vaccinated blood for heart surgery

New Zealand's High Court will take temporary guardianship of the baby until he has recovered from the surgery.

 Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

A critically-ill six-month-old baby will be placed under the temporary guardianship of New Zealand's High Court after his parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19.

Handing down the judgment on Wednesday, Justice Ian Gault ruled that the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, would remain under the court's guardianship until he had recovered from the surgery.

