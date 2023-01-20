New Zealand Education Minister Chris Hipkins bids to replace Jacinda Ardern as PM

New Zealand's Education Minister Chris Hipkins, pictured here in October of 2021, is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister.

 Robert Kitchin/AP/FILE

Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's education minister, is bidding to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, after her shock resignation announcement earlier this week.

Hipkins emerged as the only candidate to be nominated for the leadership of the ruling Labour party on Saturday morning.

CNN's Pierre Meilhan contributed to this report.

Tags