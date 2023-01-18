New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation before upcoming election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces her intention to resign at the War Memorial Centre on January 19 in Napier, New Zealand.

 Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will stand aside for a new leader within weeks, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls.

Speaking at a news conference, Ardern said her term would end by February 7, when she expects a new Labour prime minister will be sworn in -- though "depending on the process that could be earlier."

