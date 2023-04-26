Philip Mehrtens, the New Zealand pilot held hostage by separatist fighters in Indonesia's restive Papua region, has appeared in a video saying he is "alive and well," as concerns grow for his safety as fighting with Indonesian security forces intensifies.

In the one and a half minute video, Mehrtens, dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts and sitting between two unarmed Papuan men, speaks calmly to the camera first in Indonesian and then English.

0
0
0
0
0