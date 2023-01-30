New Zealand authorities warned Monday that the situation in flood-hit Auckland was likely to worsen after "unprecedented" rainfall brought devastating floods that have killed at least four people and forced hundreds to evacuate in the country's largest city.

On Monday, New Zealand's weather authority issued a red heavy rain warning -- the highest level reserved for extreme weather events -- for Auckland and the nearby Northland region for the coming days.

