Newly discovered asteroid will make one of the closest approaches of Earth

A NASA graphic shows the orbital path of asteroid 2023 BU in red as it makes a close approach of Earth.

 NASA/JPL/Caltech

An asteroid the size of a box truck is about to make one of the closest passes of planet Earth ever recorded.

The small near-Earth asteroid, called 2023 BU, will zip over the southern tip of South America at 7:27 p.m. ET Thursday about 2,200 miles (3,540 kilometers) above Earth's surface. This distance is well within the orbit of global satellites.

