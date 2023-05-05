Chemical tests for blood were done on over 60 reddish brown stains at Bryan Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington, on December 30, hours after he was arrested in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to newly released legal documents.

Documents show a reddish/brown stain on an "uncased pillow " as well as a "brown irregular drip" found on the mattress cover both came back as preliminarily positive for blood.

CNN's Taylor Romine, Veronica Miracle and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

