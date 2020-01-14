ALBANY -- A new day in Albany politics dawned Monday night as the changing of the guard in Albany city government brought in replacements for nearly half of the seven-member City Commission.
After a brief organizational meeting during which the body made appointments for city personnel and various boards, new members Mayor Bo Dorough, Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington and Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young made statements to a packed room in the Government Center.
The only incumbent who returned to office, Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard, also addressed the audience.
Earlier in the meeting, Howard, the longest-serving commissioner in Albany history, noted that it was the largest turnover on the commission he had witnessed during his 25 years.
The audience frequently broke into applause and vocalized agreement as commissioners made remarks, and this particularly was true for Dorough, who pledged to work to place police precincts in east and south Albany, improve recreational facilities and re-establish the city’s utilities as an independent city department.
“We must begin by restoring a sense of community, by taking pride in our city, by caring for our neighbors and the less fortunate,” he said. “Many citizens in south Albany and east Albany feel that they have been forgotten, left behind.
“We are mindful that at-risk youth are continually at a crossroad. The city should formulate policies and offer programs that will help them to make the right choices along the way.”
Dorough announced that he will submit a legislative agenda during the next commission meeting. That will include proposals for three studies, the first of which will involve health care costs.
It will “determine how health care costs in Dougherty County compare to those in other markets in the Southeast,” he said.
The second study would involve law enforcement.
Dorough said he would like for the city to implement community-oriented policing, “which brings police officers together with the communities in which they are stationed. This also would involve having precincts in south Albany and east Albany, where patrol officers would muster at the beginning of each shift.
“The second (study) would be a comprehensive study of our police department and crime in the community,” the new mayor said.
The third study would be for a master plan for Chehaw park.
Other priorities listed by Dorough included separating the city’s sewage system from stormwater drainage, pursuing construction of solar farms, a referendum on consolidation of city and county governments and speeding up efforts to demolish dilapidated buildings. He also listed several priorities for recreation.
“I will work to re-open the First Tee (golf course) and propose that the tennis center, which has been in the planning stage for 25 years, be constructed on the same property.”
In his remarks, Howard focused on health and public safety issues. He lamented the proliferation of chain stores in neighborhoods that offer, for the most part, unhealthy food and the stores that sell alcoholic beverages.
“Food swamps” -- areas filled with fast food, business that sell mainly junk food and alcohol -- are killing people, particularly people of color and the poor, he said.
“We passed the brunch bill last year,” he said, referring to an ordinance allowing earlier sales of alcohol by the drink at restaurants on Sunday, “but we probably need to do a moratorium on some of these liquor emporiums.”
The city also needs economic development to help bring people out of poverty, Howard said.
“In this city, it’s 70 percent minority,” he said. “The poverty rate is about 40 percent. In east Albany, it’s nearly 50 percent that’s living in poverty. Poverty has a propensity to breed crime and other (negative) activities.”
Warbingon referenced the beginning of the session, during which commissioners split 4-3 on the rehiring of eight top city employees, with the three newly sworn-in members voting against extending two-year contracts.
“You had a picture of good government tonight,” he said. “You saw some give and take. We’re seven people, and we’ve got to learn to work together.”
Young said he has been fortunate in receiving an education in Albany at Monroe Comprehensive High School, Albany Technical College and, most recently, at Albany State University, where he received a degree in political science.
“A lot of people in our community are not feeling the things that we are blessed with,” he said. “We must use our expertise to make sure that the least of these see these things.
“I truly believe government is here to help, to uplift the citizens."
