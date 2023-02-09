A NewsNation correspondent was arrested Wednesday after he began reporting live during a news conference held by Ohio authorities regarding a train derailment -- an arrest the network says happened after he was told to stop speaking during the governor's remarks.

Law enforcement officers interrupted NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert as he broadcast from the event, where authorities announced they were lifting a multiday evacuation order near the site of a fiery weekend derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The officers arrested him soon after he got off the air, the outlet reported.

