Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment.

The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a confrontation between NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert and law enforcement that led to his arrest after the reporter was told to stop delivering a live report during the governor's remarks.

CNN's Joe Sutton, Michelle Watson and Yon Pomrenze contributed to this report.

