Newt Gingrich ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election aftermath

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, seen here in Washington on July 26, must testify before the Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Virginia judge ordered on November 9.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE

Fairfax Circuit Court Judge Robert Smith ordered Gingrich to appear before the grand jury on November 29.

