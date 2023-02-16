Newt Gingrich won't have to testify before special grand jury in Georgia

A battle to compel former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, seen here in Washington in July of 2022, to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia has come to an end after the case was dismissed on February 16.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE

A battle to compel former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia has come to an end after the case was dismissed Thursday.

Gingrich had been ordered to appear before the grand jury and was in the midst of appealing that decision when the grand jury concluded its work in January. Both Gingrich's legal team and the Fulton County district attorney's office asked the appeals court to dismiss the case.

