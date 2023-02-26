For four days this week, home for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a pitch-black room. There were no phones, no television, no lights or distractions. Just Rodgers, alone with his thoughts, in a cabin built specifically for prolonged isolation in the dark.

When the four-time NFL MVP announced plans earlier this month to contemplate his NFL future in isolation at a "darkness retreat," many were left scratching their heads.

Tags