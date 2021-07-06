COLUMBUS -- Chris Hubbard of the Cleveland Browns will serve as the host of an Overcoming Together Foundation car rally Saturday in support of mental health awareness.
The rally will start at 9 a.m. in John's Creek and end at the Columbus Civic Center.
Activities at the Civic Center start at noon and continue until 3 p.m. Antique, muscle and luxury cars will be on display at the venue. Entrance fee to see the cars is a $5 donation, with all proceeds supporting NAMI-Georgia, NAMI-Atlanta and NAMI-Columbus.
A $45 donation/registration fee is required for participation in the car rally. Registration is at overcomingtogetherfoundation.org. All donations are tax-deductible.
The theme of the event is "We rally together to help those in mental distress."
For more information, contact event promoter Antone Barnes at (240) 687-3740.
